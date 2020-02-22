Lazy Weekend? Ask Google to Find Your Keys for You With These Tile + Nest Mini Bundle Deals

Tile Essentials 4 Pack + Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen | $75 | Tile

Tile Combo 4 Pack + Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen | $75 | Tile

Tile Pro 4 Pack + Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen | $100 | Tile

It’s Saturday. Zero fucks given. You need to buy groceries, but you can’t find your keys. Oh well, guess you’re not leaving the apartment this weekend. But wait, what if you had a device that found your keys for you? Good news: Tile is running a sale right now that nets you a Google Nest Mini for free when you buy a four-tracker pack from its website starting at $70.

That would mean, not only being able to ring your keys and track their location from your phone, but having the convenience of asking Google for help, too. Since Tile supports Google Assistant voice commands, including “Ring my keys,” “Ring my bag,” and “Ring my passport,” you’ll have less of a reason not to get out of bed when you run into the same problem next weekend.

Until then, you can snag a Tile Essentials 4 pack for $70, a Combo 4 pack for $75, or a Pro 4 pack for $100—all of which include a 2nd-gen Google Nest Mini for you to keep in your house.