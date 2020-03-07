Layer up for Next Year With an Extra 25% off Patagonia and Arc'Teryx Clearance at REI

Extra 25% off Arc’teryx Patagonia Clearance Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

Extra 25% off Arc'teryx and Patagonia Clearance Items | REI

Spring is coming, which can only mean one thing: It’s time to swoop in andstart saving on winter coats for next year. And REI has just the solution, offering an extra 25% when you add any Arc’teryx or Patagonia clearance item to your cart.



Seeing as Patagonia end-of-season clearance items are already up to 80% off at the moment (you can get the men’s signature polyester fleece quarter-zip pullover for $56 or the women’s option for $52 at checkout), the value is quite strong to say the least.

Arc’teryx items were discounted by up to 50% without this added markdown as well, but they were also much higher to begin with. You won’t find a heavy winter coat for under $200, but the Proton LT women’s insulated hoodie is down to $134 and the men’s Dallen fleece hoodie is $88 with the coupon applied.

So you don’t have to pay full price next winter, stock up on warm clothes ahead of time, while the going is cheap.