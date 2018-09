Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’ve been clinging to the same, outdated area rug for far too long, this 5' x 7' rug is just $29 on Amazon right now, and you can get it delivered straight to your door. The design, like all designs, is subjective, but it’s modern and generally inoffensive.