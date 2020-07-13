It's all consuming.
Lavender and Chamomile Are More Than Delicious Teas, They're the Foundation of This Aromatherapy Pillow Now 78% Off

Sheilah Villari
Infused Aromatherapy Standard Pillow | $39 | MorningSave
Infused Aromatherapy Standard Pillow | $39 | MorningSave

The benefits of a good night’s sleep are well documented but for some, it can be daunting to relax enough to ease into a great slumber. Aromatherapy has been known to ease anxiety and depression but also improve your sleep. This pillow seems like the perfect marriage of all those. Take $141 off Bed and Brand’s aromatherapy pillow today. 

This pillow is infused with lavender and chamomile two of the top scents for relaxation, restful sleep, and literal good vibes. While the pillow looks weird with all these holes, they are there to allow optimal airflow and to make sure those soothing smells are actually radiating out. It’s also made from memory foam which adds to sleepytime support. The pillow stays cooler than average ones because it’s constructed with 50% of bamboo fabric, the most eco-friendly of all the fabrics out there. This is a great deal for anyone looking to give more holistic measures a try for a more restful night.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

