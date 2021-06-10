Launch Yourself Out of Your Seat, Pre-Order Battlefield 2042, Then Safely Re-Enter Your Seat

Battlefield 2042 (PC) | $60 | Amazon

We’ve only seen a cinematic trailer so far, but wow is this trailer firing off on all cylinders. Battlefield 2042 looks to be massive, packed with vehicles, and breaking new ground for the series with cataclysmic weather effects. It’s also pretty freaking cool to see DICE leaning into the awesome stunts players have been performing in the current game like transferring from a quad to a helicopter in midair as well as launching yourself out of a jet to fire off an RPG only to safely re-enter said jet before it falls out of the sky. We also know Battlefield 2042 will allow for up to 128 players in a match. Gameplay will be revealed on June 13th, though most of us are already probably sold on getting this game. If you’d like to get ahead of things, Amazon has opened pre-orders for PC, current gen, and last gen versions of the game.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release October 22nd, 2021.