Apple released a new entry level iPad last month, and while it does have a slightly larger screen and a smart connector that the previous model lacked, it’s otherwise the exact same tablet with the same internals.



So instead of paying $429 for the 128GB version of the new one, get last year’s 9.7" model with the same amount of storage for $299. That’s just being prudent.