It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Last Day to Take 30% off Anything at FARM Rio

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsfarm rio
511
Save
30% Sitewide Sale | FarmRio | Use Code FARM30
30% Sitewide Sale | FarmRio | Use Code FARM30
Photo: FARM Rio

30% Sitewide Sale | FarmRio | Use Code FARM30

If you are less familiar with this company of Rio de Janerio creatives, their goa is to bring the feminine spirit and vibrant colors of Rio to the world. And the 2020 collection certainly does that. Use the code FARM30 and take 30% off anything. This includes the sale section where some items are already discounted by 60%.

Advertisement

This is a great deal if you need a new bikini top because we don’t need to be matchy-matchy this season, or any season. Grab a vibrant sarong to go with whichever one you pick also. There’s a ton of bodysuits in the sale section which work anytime and can be pretty versatile with the pairings. This is a company that’s a bit expensive so when a discount like this pops up you have to jump on it, these deals are phenomenal and it might be a while before you see it again.

You have until midnight to take part in the sale and there’s free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Rifle Paper Co. Is the Girliest Store I Have Ever Seen and yet It's so Pretty I Can't Look Away, Well Everything Is 30% off There

The Best True Wireless Earbuds That Won't Break the Bank

I Need Some Friggin' Batteries And You Probably Do Too So Buy a Bunch Of Them For $20

This Record-Breaking Duvet Cover Wants to Spare You the Hassle of Making Your Bed After Washing the Sheets