Last Day to Take 30% off Anything at FARM Rio

30% Sitewide Sale FARM30 Photo : FARM Rio

30% Sitewide Sale | FarmRio | Use Code FARM30



If you are less familiar with this company of Rio de Janerio creatives, their goa is to bring the feminine spirit and vibrant colors of Rio to the world. And the 2020 collection certainly does that. Use the code FARM30 and take 30% off anything. This includes the sale section where some items are already discounted by 60%.

Advertisement

This is a great deal if you need a new bikini top because we don’t need to be matchy-matchy this season, or any season. Grab a vibrant sarong to go with whichever one you pick also. There’s a ton of bodysuits in the sale section which work anytime and can be pretty versatile with the pairings. This is a company that’s a bit expensive so when a discount like this pops up you have to jump on it, these deals are phenomenal and it might be a while before you see it again.

You have until midnight to take part in the sale and there’s free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement