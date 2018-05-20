GORUCK GR1 | $251 | GORUCK | Promo code KINJA15

Update: This sale ends tomorrow!

GORUCK’s military-inspired GR1 dominated our Co-Op for the best everyday backpack, and they’re rewarding our readers with an extremely rare 15% discount with promo code KINJA15.

Now, even with the code, this is still a $250 backpack. I’m not blind to the fact that that’s a lot of money. But every GR1 is hand-built over the course of four hours in the USA, is covered by a lifetime warranty, and by basically all accounts is just incredibly well-made. There’s a very real chance that this will be the last backpack you ever have to buy.



