Black Ops 4 is out tomorrow, which means today is your last chance to preorder and get a $10 Amazon credit with your Prime membership. Order now (pysical or digital), and you’ll get the credit added to your account in 30-35 days.

Just to refresh your memory, this year’s Call of Duty entry includes three zombie experiences at launch, and (of course) a battle royale mode.