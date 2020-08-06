It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Last Call: NordVPN Is Retiring the 70% Discount to Their Most Popular Subscription Plan

Gabe Carey
70% off 3-Year VPN Plan | NordVPN
Image: NordVPN
Whether it’s a publicity stunt remains to be seen. But the fact of the matter is NordVPN claims the previously ongoing 70% discount to their 3-year plan will soon be expired. The secure private networking company, which managed to crack the top five best VPNs as suggested by our readers, is supposedly clearing out virtual inventory in a final countdown to August 17, the last day of the sale.

Recommended by PCMag, WIRED, Forbes, and a bunch of other noteworthy publications listed on their site, NordVPN boasts top-notch security, fast speeds, 24/7 customer service, and support for six devices at once made possibly by a host of 5,000 servers worldwide. With a potential TikTok ban imminent in the US, shelling out for a VPN may soon be the only viable solution for accessing the service, either on your phone or home computer.

Otherwise, VPNs are a useful tool for keeping your browsing history private and your ISP off your back.

Gold Coffee Pouches (7-Count)
