Lasso This Deal on Loungefly's Wonder Woman Gold Purse and Save $23 Right Now

Loungefly x Wonder Woman Gold Logo Purse

Loungefly x Wonder Woman Gold Logo Purse | $49 | Amazon



Loungefly has some of the best collaborations and designs plus their bags and accessories are often limited in r elease so if you grab one it becomes a coveted item. I’ve seen the value on a few of these purses skyrocket over demand and popularity of the franchise. With Wonder Woman 1984 getting pushed back again we are in a unique situation of merch being out months before these films with almost nothing being new around the movie debut. If you’ve got Diana Prince’s second instalment circled on your calendar this Loungefly x Wonder Woman Gold Logo Purse is what you need to arrive to the th eater in style.

Take $23 off this f aux leather crossbody bag designed to match the new all gold look the beautiful Amazon is rocking now. I have this size bag of their Captain Marvel one and it’s the perfect weekend bag. It’s s omehow big enough for what I need to carry but not too large to be cumbersome for a day of errands or a night of patio dinner. Loungefly always kills it on the extra little details. T his bag has a “Lasso of Truth” charm. The matching wallet is also on sale for $9 off . This is the perfect combo of a beloved brand and storied character. Loungefly doesn’t go on sale often like this so if you want it grab it now.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.