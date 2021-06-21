LARQ's Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Is Popular for a Reason and This Is the Lowest Price It's Ever Been

LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle | $71 | Amazon



Keeping your water bottle clean is so important, especially during the summer months when it’s probably getting a workout. LARQ’s Self-Cleaning Bottle is here to take that stress away. And for Prime Day, it’s the lowest price it’s ever been. Take 25% off all five of the color offerings.

Using UV-C LED tech not only cleans the inside of the bottle but sanitizes the water. This means it’s rid the bottle of the mildewy smell the inside can gain over usage . But it’s not just cool beverages it keeps frosty and clean; it can handle a hot batch of coffee or tea too . Since it’s designed to be do uble-wall and vacuum-insulated, those cool beverages stay that temp for almost twenty-four hours and warmer ones will stay that way for twelve. It’s BPA-free , and the filter is easy to replace. Speaking of easy, the purification of the water is done with the push of one button. The bottle will clean every two hours once activated. That bottle cap is made to deactivate when it’s off so the UV-C light won’t hurt you . It charges by MicroUSB and can last for a full month off of a full charge.

This will ship for free for Prime members .