It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleBeauty

Laneige's Limited Edition Lip Sleeping Masks Will Keep Your Pout the Softest It Will Ever Be for Just $29

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSephora DealsBlack Friday Deals
89
Save
Laneige Dream &amp; Wonder Gift Set | $29 | Sephora
Laneige Dream & Wonder Gift Set | $29 | Sephora
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Laneige Dream & Wonder Gift Set | $29 | Sephora

Trust in K-Beauty. This set is an actual dream for anyone who suffers from dry lips in the winter. The Dream & Wonder Gift Set from Laneige bundles one of their best sellers for ultimate relief. These 3 pieces are just $29, which is a steal for what they do.

Advertisement

Each of these Lip Sleeping Masks is packed with antioxidants to make your lips the softest they can be with ultimate moisture. This set is special because two of the masks are in limited edition scents. No matter which scent you favor all of these comes as a balm to be applied at night for maximum effect. The science that goes into these uses hyaluronic acid and minerals to build a barrier for protection against all elements and to secure the moisture that’s just been replenished. These lips masks soothe and return your lips to the luscious version they should be. They’re paraben and phthalate free. This set contains a larger version of their signature Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry paired with smaller pots of the limited Lemon Sorbet and Mint Choco.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Holiday 2020 Beauty & Lifestyle Gifts for the Whole Family to Glow Up

So You Bought an Apple Watch. Now, for the Accessories

Slap an Apple Watch Series 6 or SE to Your Wrist for up to $50 Less Today

Tuesday's Best Deals: Apple Watch SE and Series 6, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games, LED Ring Light, Glow Recipe Gift Set, Thanksgiving Decor Sale, and More