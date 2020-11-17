Laneige's Limited Edition Lip Sleeping Masks Will Keep Your Pout the Softest It Will Ever Be for Just $29

Laneige Dream & Wonder Gift Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Laneige Dream & Wonder Gift Set | $29 | Sephora



Trust in K-Beauty. This set is an actual dream for anyone who suffers from dry lips in the winter. The Dream & Wonder Gift Set from Lan eige bundles one of their best sellers for ultimate relief . These 3 pieces are just $29, which is a steal for what they do .

Advertisement

Each of these Lip Sleeping Masks is packed with antioxidants to make your lips the softest they can be with ultimate moisture. This set is special because two of the masks are in limited edition scents. No matter which scent you favor all of these comes as a balm to be applied at night for maximum effect. The science that goes into these uses hyaluronic acid and minerals to build a barrier for protection against all elements and to secure the moisture that’s just been replenished . These lips masks soothe and return your lips to the luscious version they should be. They’re p araben and phthalate free. This set contains a larger version of their signature Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry paired with smaller pots of the limited Lemon Sorbet and Mint Choco.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.