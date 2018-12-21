Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The family that Converses together, stays together. Now put those family ties on display with Nordstrom Rack’s deals on Converse sneakers for men, women, and kids tied up in a bow. There are so many styles up for grabs, you’re sure to find one to suit each individuals’ personality, or dare we say, go for a coordinated matching look? Really, there’s no wrong way to wear this classic shoe.

