Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When you hear the words “leather boots,” you probably picture one of Red Wing’s classic pairs; they are truly the quintessential lace-up leather boot for dudes. And today, they’re marked down by up to 50% at Nordstrom Rack. Choose from range of iconic styles (though I personal recommend the 6-Inch Moc Toe Leather Boot), including a few non-boot options. Snag your favorite from Red Wing before it flies away; these shoes will definitely sell out quickly.

