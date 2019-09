Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Chesapeake Bay Candle and Diffuser Gold Box | Amazon

Smells like a great Labor Day deal on candles and diffusers. This Chesapeake Bay Gold Box is filled to the brim with scents for any and all moods. Just be sure to stock up soon; this deal burns out today.