Label it All with a Fancy $90 Label Maker from Amazon

DYMO Label Writer 450 Twin Turbo label printer | $90 | Amazon
Label your mail. Label your paperwork. Label your boxes. Label your cat. Label your TV. Label your stamp collection. Label your groceries. Label your books. Label whatever you want with this super-fancy twin-turbo label printer for just $90.
Seriously though, a label maker is great for things like sending mail (no need to worry about the mailperson misreading your handwriting) or organizing your paperwork (if the IRS audits you you’ll be ready). This particular label maker can also do barcodes too, so if you own a business this item would be invaluable. And $90 is an absolute steal compared to its MSRP of $290. It’s on sale for $100, but a deal running to the 31st gets you an additional $10, so