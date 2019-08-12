Photo: Amazon

Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker | $30 | Amazon

We love label makers around these parts, but while banging out words and symbols on a tiny, physical keyboard and a black-and-white screen can be a fun blast from the past, it makes sense in this day and age to connect your label maker to your smartphone.



Brother’s P-Touch Cube is down to an all-time low $30 today, and offloads the creative part of the label-making process to your phone. Use Brother’s app to select from a variety of fonts, frames, and symbols, then send your labels to the Cube printer over Bluetooth to bring them to life. Just don’t go overboard; label addiction is real.