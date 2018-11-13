In the olden times, like 2012ish, toys were designed for playing. Removing the packaging was agony, the final obstacle between you and your new plaything. But in our brave new YouTube-influenced world, the unboxing has become the whole point.
Thanks to this redefinition of fun, you can nab the L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise for $79 at Walmart or Amazon. With more than 60 surprises to unwrap and discover, it’ll last longer than any blind bag or surprise egg. And there’s even a small (infinitesimal, but not nonexistent) chance that the dolls and their accessories will get some playtime once the mystery is gone.