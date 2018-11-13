Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

In the olden times, like 2012ish, toys were designed for playing. Removing the packaging was agony, the final obstacle between you and your new plaything. But in our brave new YouTube-influenced world, the unboxing has become the whole point.



Thanks to this redefinition of fun, you can nab the L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise for $79 at Walmart or Amazon. With more than 60 surprises to unwrap and discover, it’ll last longer than any blind bag or surprise egg. And there’s even a small (infinitesimal, but not nonexistent) chance that the dolls and their accessories will get some playtime once the mystery is gone.

