Kyvol Cybovac D3 Was Made for Multiple Surfaces and Larger Rooms

Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $140 | StackSocial



Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at StackSocial, save 22% on the Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.

There are three cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. H ard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of run time, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you get a one-year warranty.

This will ship for $3.