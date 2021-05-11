It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Kyvol Cybovac D3 Was Made for Multiple Surfaces and Larger Rooms

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $140 | StackSocial
Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $140 | StackSocial
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $140 | StackSocial

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at StackSocial, save 22% on the Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.

Advertisement

There are three cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. Hard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of runtime, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you get a one-year warranty.

This will ship for $3.

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.