Kosa's Clean Start Set Is the Perfect Introduction to Everyday Products, It's Also 38% Off

Having an emergency “get ready” bag has always been important, but I feel like in the new era of surprise zooms, it is a necessity . If you’ve never heard of Kosa , you are in for a treat. Kosa is one of the best clean beauty companies for a reason, every product I’ve tried from them over the years has been quality, and this Clean Start Set has a few of those items . These ‘Everyday MVPs’ are 38% off and your new lifesaver for the unexpected video chats.

A little lip gloss and mascara and revive a face in seconds. Throw your hair in a cute messy bun and get voluminous lashes with the Big Clean Mascara in seconds. Add the Wet Lip Oil in this shiny nude/pink tint and instantly look a little more put together with minimum effort. And if it is a particularly stressful call , slap on the Serene Clean deodorant. Don’t worry because this is formulated without aluminum and baking soda. It’s also 100% stain-free. An ever-present purse product is the LipFuel Lip Balm. It hydrates even the dryest pout instantly and helps it look soft and luscious. Start your day with this set or use it as an afternoon touch-up . No matter when you use these, you will fall in love with Kosa. I guarantee you’ll be purchasing more soon .

