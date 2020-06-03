Korean Beauty Darling Holika Holika Is 20% off Right Now at Lookfantastic

20% Off Select Holika Holika Graphic : Sheilah Villari

20% Off Select Holika Holika | Lookfantastic



Holika Holika is one of my favorite Korean brands so it was really nice to see Lookfantastic add them to their roster. For the next few weeks, you can get 20% off a selection of their products at the beauty retailer. The discount has already been applied to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price but you can get an additional 10% off with the code 10LF at checkout.

Like most Korean companies the sheet masks are king. Charcoal is a great option if you aren’t sure what you are looking for, it’s a good one to deep clean your skin. If you’re prone to blackheads in certain areas especially around the nose and chin, the Pig Nose Peel-off Mask is tops. And if you get a little sunburned this summer make sure you have their Aloe Soothing Gel. Holika Holika has a lot of spectacular products and if you get stuck on what to purchase just buy all the sheet masks!

Free shipping on orders over $30 and sale runs until June 26.