Koolaburra Is the Sister Company to UGG, Their Classic Boots Are 60% off for the Rest of the Day

Koolaburra By UGG Women’s Classic Tall Boots Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Koolaburra By UGG Women’s Classic Tall Boots | $40 | Macy’s



If you’re looking for the quality, design, and comfort of UGG without the price, then Koolaburra is for you. Their Classic Tall Boots are my go-tos every winter and honestly took a beating this chilly season. With weeks of wading through snow, they really pulled their weight this year. Thank goodness this sale is here because I’m due another pair. For the rest of the day, take $60 off and grab the best boots I’ve ever had in frigid conditions.

These look like the quintessential classic UGG boots that have become so iconic. Yes, people like to make fun of the company for being too trendy and expensive, but I can tell you they do the job. Koolaburra, the sister company, does all the same for substantially less. I live in these pull-on boots starting in the fall and ride them out until early spring. The soft suede outside is stylish in tan or black and just as toasty on the inside. The cozy lining absolutely does the job even in the coldest of temperatures; I’ve taken these to Canada and did just fine. The lightweight EVA sole has great tread and has kept me safe on ice and slick frozen surfaces. Spot clean if they get dirty, but I absolutely recommend treating them before a harsh season. Otherwise, you’ll be buying a new pair every year.

These will ship for free.

