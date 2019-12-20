Know Anyone Obsessed With Fortnite? This Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata Is $30 Off

Fortnite Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Fortnite Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata | $38 | Amazon

Personally, I do not understand the Fortnite hype. But obviously, people love it. If you have a Fortnite lover in your life (or you are one), this Fortnite Jumbo Llama Loot Piñata has been marked down by over $30 on Amazon. The p iñata is 25” tall and includes 100 pieces; pre-filled with two 4-inch figures, weapons, back bling, exclusive building materials, and more.

This item is part of a Gold Box deal, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.