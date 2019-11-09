It's all consuming.
Knock a Ton of Toys Off Your Kid's Christmas List During This Gold Box Sale

Ana Suarez
Plush Dolls Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Christmas is approaching and it might officially be time to start shopping your kid’s list. This Plush Dolls Gold Box on Amazon is perfect for a wide range of children. If your little one is still obsessed with Baby Shark, they’re covered. Too old for that? What about Nintendo? This Gold Box has plushes of Super Mario characters. If your kids aren’t really into stuffed animals (or they already have way too many) a bunch of Hatchimals toys are also on sale.

Frozen 2 hits theaters in a few weeks. Be smart, get a stuffed Olaf now, before your kids are obsessed with him again like every other child and that makes the price on this toy skyrocket.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

