Knock $100 off MSI's Nvidia RTX Studio-Powered P65 Creator Laptop

MSI P65 Creator Graphic : Gabe Carey

MSI P65 Creator | $1,799 | Amazon | Promo code 100CREATOR

You might not expect MSI, the gaming hardware company whose logo is a literal dragon, to make good creator laptops. It’s trying to change that perception with the P65 Creator, a thin and light studio laptop that reminds me of a certain GS65 Stealth Thin I have tucked away in my closet at home. (I guess that explains the naming convention.)

Equipped with a Studio version of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, however, this machine is tailored to designers, video producers, photographers, and other content creators first and foremost—inside and out.

Weighing just over 4 pounds, this high-performing, contradictory feat of engineering normally retails for $1,899, but until February 28, that price is dropping by $100 for those who use the promo code 100CREATOR at checkout. While that doesn’t sound like a huge discount, if you were already thinking of buying one, now just might be the time to start reaching for your wallet.