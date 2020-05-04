It's all consuming.
K'Nex Building Sets Will Keep Your Kids Busy, Up to 34% Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Looking for some reprieve from your kids for a time? If you need to buy five minutes of peace in your day, you can find K’nex building sets up to 34% off at Amazon today. There’s a 402-piece set designed for kids age 7-12 that allows you to build a turbo jet and a helicopter, and that’s down to $23. If you have kids age 3-5, you can get them this 66-piece set that lets them build a bunch of cute vehicles and critters, and it’s only $16.

