Kneel or Sit While You Plant Your Spring Veggies With Over 40% off a Garden Seat With Added Tool Pouches

Folding Garden Kneeler/Seat UIG4RP4O

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Folding Garden Kneeler/Seat | $31 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code UIG4RP4O



You’ve been putting it off and off, but you know in your heart it’s time to start growing your own veggies— or at the very least, maybe an herb garden.

Or maybe you want to plant some flowers now that the weather is warming up? I personally am going to start by planting some perilla seeds I just got recently, since I can’t find perilla leaves for at-home Korean barbecue anywhere!

Whatever you want to plant outdoors, do it more comfortably with more than 40% off of a foldable garden kneeler seat today! This multifunctional little cutie can be yours for just $31 when you click the coupon for $4 off below the price, and then add promo code UIG4RP4O at checkout.

This green TomCare seat can be used to sit or converted to a kneeler instead. It even has two pouches you can pop all your gardening tools and seeds and such in.

I wasn’t told how long this coupon code will last, and it’s not uncommon for Amazon sellers to remove clippable coupons after they notice increased traffic. So, if you want the full discount don’t sleep on this one!