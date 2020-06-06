Knead Some of the Stress Away with Naipo's $40 Neck and Back Massager

Naipo oCuddle Neck and Back Massager Z48CZ39E + clip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

My friend has something she refers to as a stress lump—you know, a muscle knot that bunches up when stressed out. My stress lump happens to be in my right shoulder blade, and it’s been there for A WHILE now. With everything going on, a good massager can help with some relief, and Naipo’s massagers are pretty darn good. The oCuddle massager is only $40 right now, if you clip the coupon and use code Z48CZ39E at checkout.

I have a different version of this massager, and let me tell you, it’s a god-send. This particular version is fancier than mine, with adjustable straps, a carrying case, and two heat settings. If you have a stress lump, you owe it to yourself to grab this, even if it won’t make the stress go away.