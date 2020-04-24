Klipsch's The Three II Speaker Brings Supreme Wireless Audio and Nostalgia to Your Home, Over 50% Off

Klipsch The Three II Wireless Speaker (Walnut) | $250 | Amazon

Klipsch is celebrated for its long history of providing top-notch audio equipment, having built its name on solid studio recording equipment and premium headphones. You can add wireless speakers to that list with products like The Three II, which normally goes for the Klipsch-appropriate price tag of $574, but if you act quickly, you can catch a rare discount down to $250 (there’s also a Matte Black model), no promo code needed.

The Three II features an abundance of input options to cover any need you could have, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary, USB, and Wi-Fi. The lattermost brings one of The Three II’s best features—wireless multiroom audio. With it, you can pair the speaker up with any others in Klipsch’s entire multiroom-capable family to spread good vibes throughout the home. The speaker also has voice control through Alexa (separate device required, like the E cho Dot).

Bee-tee-dubs, in case you can’t tell, The Three II is not a portable speaker. It’s a tabletop unit meant to be used in the home—perhaps the antique design with its physical nobs and switches gives that away—and you’ll need a power outlet to use it.

