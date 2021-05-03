It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Klear's UV-C Sterilizing Cap Keeps Your Bottles Safe and Water Crisp

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap &amp; Water Bottle | $50 | StackSocial
Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap & Water Bottle | $50 | StackSocial
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap & Water Bottle | $50 | StackSocial

If you’re a water bottle user, it’s a great and easy way to be more sustainable. But if you do use one often, you recognize how hard it can be to keep it clean, even if you’re a thorough scrubber. The Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap and Water Bottle is self-cleaning and kills almost 100% of bacteria, germs, and viruses. For the rest of the day, take 37% off and save your next sips.

Advertisement

By using UV-C light, the cap keeps your bottle clean and irradicates that mildew funk. One charge of the cap will clean up to twenty-five times, and it does it all in just three minutes. This bottle is thirty-two ounces and will keep your beverage cold for up to twenty-four hours. This cap does fit on 95% of all wide-mouth water bottles, so you do have options. Once you get the Klear cap on, tap the crescent button twice and let the sanitizing begin. Keep cool and germless this summer, thanks to Klear.

This will ship for $3.

G/O Media may get a commission
Eternal Stress Relief Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat
Eternal Stress Relief Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.