Klear's UV-C Sterilizing Cap Keeps Your Bottles Safe and Water Crisp

Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap & Water Bottle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap & Water Bottle | $50 | StackSocial



If you’re a water bottle user, it’s a great and easy way to be more sustainable. But if you do use one often, you recognize how hard it can be to keep it clean, even if you’re a thorough scrubber. The Klear UV-C Sterilizing Cap and Water Bottle is self-cleaning and kills almost 100% of bacteria, germs, and viruses. For the rest of the day, take 37% off and save your next sips.

By using UV-C light, the cap keeps your bottle clean and irradicates that mildew funk. One charge of the cap will clean up to twenty-five times, and it does it all in just three minutes. This bottle is thirty-two ounces and will keep your beverage cold for up to twenty-four hours. This cap does fit on 95% of all wide-mouth water bottles, so you do have options. Once you get the Klear cap on, tap the crescent button twice and let the sanitizing begin. Keep cool and germless this summer, thanks to Klear.

This will ship for $3.