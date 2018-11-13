Photo: Amazon

Bakers, bow before your new idol. KitchenAid’s bonkers new Sifter + Scale attachment bolts onto the front of your KitchenAid, and has a built-in sifter to slowly add dry ingredients to the mixer bowl below. A built-in scale lets you add ingredients in just the right proportions too, while eliminating the need to dirty up extra bowls.



It is, of course, completely unnecessary, but it’s undoubtedly cool, and would make a great gift for anyone that likes to bake. And at $100, it’s also never been cheaper.