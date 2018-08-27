Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re hooked on smooth, caffeine-rich cold brew coffee, you can save a lot of money by making it at home, and KitchenAid’s brewer is the nicest looking option we’ve seen.



Just put coarse coffee grounds in the hopper, add water, and take the grounds out after a day or so. The entire assembly can live in your fridge, and each batch results in 28 ounces of coffee concentrate, which is good for 14 servings if you dilute it properly.

Advertisement

$65 is a solid $12-$15 less than usual, and an all-time low, so don’t sleep on it.