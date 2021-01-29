It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
KitchenAid's Architect Series Knife Set Is Chic, Sharp, and 25% Off

Sheilah Villari
KitchenAid Architect Series 11-Piece Knife Set | $149 | SideDeal
KitchenAid Architect Series 11-Piece Knife Set | $149 | SideDeal

This set from KitchenAid is not only functional but really chic too. Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and if they can look great too, why not? This is the Architect Series Knife Set and will make you want to elevate all your meal to accompany how stylish these are. You’re saving 25% on this elegant set too.

There are eleven knives in the set, each made of durable stainless steel with natural walnut handles. They are designed to not only look good but give you the ultimate control for the perfect slices and dices each use. The contoured handles allow for a comfortable grip. You’ll get a chef knife, slicer, bread knife, santoku knife, two utility knives, paring knife, peeler, shears, and even a sharpener in this set. They have a beautiful matching block to stay safe in between uses.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

