KitchenAid's $8 Cookware Set Might Transform You Into Wolfgang Puck

Ignacia
KitchenAid 6-Piece Utensil Set | $8 | Walmart
KitchenAid 6-Piece Utensil Set | $8 | Walmart

You can’t be a great cook without the right tools. KitchenAid has you back. For a low $8, you can get your talented chef hands on a six-piece kitchen tool set that includes a basting spoon, a big spatula, two mini-spatualas, tongs, and a ladle. They’re all dishwasher-safe, and are made of non-slip silicone. Grab a set fore they’re gone!

