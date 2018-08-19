Graphic: Shep McAllister

You all have bought a ton of Brother monochrome laser printers, and with good reason! But if you really need to be able to print in color, today’s your lucky day.



The Brother HL-3170CDW has all the features you’d expect from a Brother printer, including wireless networking (including AirPrint and Google Cloud Print), and the ability to spit out roughly 20 pages per minute, but with the added bonus of printing in color.

$150 is a little more than you’d spend on a monochrome printer, but that’s within $10 of the best price ever, so it’s time to kiss that inkjet goodbye.

Note: We posted this yesterday at $175, which was itself a good deal, but it’s since gotten even cheaper.