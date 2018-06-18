Photo: Gizmodo

Amazon runs deals fairly often on the entry level Kindle and the Paperwhite, but is far stingier with discounts on the Kindle Voyage. If it’s been on your wishlist, you should absolutely pick it up for $50 off.



The Voyage isn’t that much better than the Paperwhite, all things considered, but the page turn “buttons” (really just pressure-sensitive areas) are a great touch, as is the ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts your backlight. If you love your Kindle and use it every day, it could be worth the upgrade.