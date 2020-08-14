It's all consuming.
Kill Some Zombies With Telltale's The Walking Dead Collection, Only $28

ignacia
Ignacia
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $28. You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. Available on PS4 and XBOX One, it contains all four seasons, including my baby Clemintine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

