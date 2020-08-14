Kill Some Zombies With Telltale's The Walking Dead Collection, Only $28

The Walking Dead Collection Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The Walking Dead Collection | $28 | Amazon



For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $28. You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. Available on PS4 and XBOX One, i t contains all four seasons, including my baby Clemintine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.

