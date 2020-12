Garmin Forerunner 645 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Garmin Forerunner 645 | $220 | Amazon

If you’ve been holding off on grabbing a smartwatch, now’s a good time to grab a Garmin. A bunch of them are discounted on Amazon right now, including the Forerunner 645. It’s down to $220 right now, and for your money you’ll get music playback, contactless payments, heart rate monitoring, and workout tracking.