It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Prime Day 2021

Kickstart Your Mornings With the Oat Craze and Save 29% on This Variety Pack

This is also a great alternative to a post-workout shake too

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Oats Overnight Party Pack Variety | $24 | Amazon
Oats Overnight Party Pack Variety | $24 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Oats Overnight Party Pack Variety | $24 | Amazon

I’ve been working through one of Oats Overnight’s variety packs and can say the convenience has saved me on many a busy morning. It’s simply tasty and easy to “make.” And I have yet to find a flavor I truly didn’t like. Each pack has around 20 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and less than 9 grams of sugar. One shaker has absolutely kept me full until my late lunchtime. They are also gluten-free, which I’ve been trying to cut down on. All you need to do is pour a packet into the BlenderBottle (which you’ll get), then add milk or whatever milk alternative you prefer. Shake it slightly and let it sit overnight, and it’s ready to roll in the AM. This is also a great alternative to a post-workout shake as it has sustainably less sugar than many recovery drinks.

Advertisement

This pack contains Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana, Strawberries & Cream, Green Apple Cinnamon, Mocha Dream, Peach Upside Down Cake, Blueberry Cobbler, Maple Pancakes, and Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Cacao Crunch.

This is a Prime Day deal and will ship free for members.

G/O Media may get a commission
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers
K-Swiss Court Casper Casual Sneakers
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? Your friendly neighborhood Commerce Editor is here to help