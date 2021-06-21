Kickstart Your Mornings With the Oat Craze and Save 29% on This Variety Pack

Oats Overnight Party Pack Variety Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Oats Overnight Party Pack Variety | $24 | Amazon

I’ve been working through one of Oats Overnight’s variety packs and can say the convenience has saved me on many a busy morning. It’s simply tasty and easy to “make.” And I have yet to find a flavor I truly didn’t like. Each pack has around 20 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and less than 9 grams of sugar. One shaker has absolutely kept me full until my late lunchtime. They are also gluten-free, which I’ve been trying to cut down on. All you need to do is pour a packet into the BlenderBottle (which you’ll get), then add milk or whatever milk alternative you prefer. Shake it slightly and let it sit overnight, and it’s ready to roll in the AM. This is also a great alternative to a post-workout shake as it has sustainably less sugar than many recovery drinks.

This pack contains Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana, Strawberries & Cream, Green Apple Cinnamon, Mocha Dream, Peach Upside Down Cake, Blueberry Cobbler, Maple Pancakes, and Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Cacao Crunch.

This is a Prime Day deal and will ship free for members.