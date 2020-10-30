Secure Your Tools in This 3-Piece Milwaukee Packout System for $179—Over 50% off the List Price

3-Piece Milwaukee Packout Sytstem Graphic : Gabe Carey

3-Piece Milwaukee Packout Sytstem | $179 | The Home Depot

Known for its high-quality power tools and storage, Milwaukee Electric Tool has made a name for itself since its founding almost 100 years ago, and for good reason. And for a limited time, you can save $190 on three pieces of its high-capacity Packout kit, including a large standard tool box, a rolling tool box, and an 18.6" crate bin, at The Home Depot. While both tool boxes are IP65 water resistance, the storage crate is hardy too, with Milwaukee claiming it can withstand drops and scuffs, no questions asked.

Advertisement

To claim the discount, all you have to do is add all three items to your cart, and voila! It’s time to get down to business, on a budget. Seeing how our last deal this sweet from Home Depot sold out in a day, this offer won’t last long—so jump on it while you can. Otherwise, the FOMO will set in and you’ll wind up buying it anyway if you’re anything like myself. So why not grab it at a steep Black Friday-esque discount instead?