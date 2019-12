Wacom DTK2200 Cintiq Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Wacom DTK2200 Cintiq | $1,000 | Amazon



A Wacom Cintiq is a powerful Windows computer built into a tablet that lets you seamlessly draw right in apps like Photoshop. They’re also usually incredibly expensive. This 21.5" model, for example, is normally around $1,700. But today it’s just $1,000, it’s lowest price ever.