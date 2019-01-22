Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. And you can start blasting away at grime for just $57 right now.



At 1350 PSI, it’s not the most powerful pressure washer out there, but it’s a great starter washer, and should be sufficient for most household tasks. You can even save a few extra bucks by choosing in-store pickup, so get yours before the deal is blasted away.