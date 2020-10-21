Vote 2020 graphic
Kick Your Old Shoes to the Curb With up to 40% a Pair of Shoes at Huckberry

Jordan McMahon
If you’ve been staying in most of the last several months, you might not have noticed your shoes were in need of replacing. I recently replaced an old pair of Allbirds with a pair of Birkenstock Bostons, and reader, I should have done it sooner. Birkenstocks are expensive, though! Also, not for everyone. If you’re not into the open-back aesthetic of the Bostons, there’s plenty of sneakers on sale at Huckberry right now, with discounts up to 50%.

If I hadn’t spend my semi-annual shoe budget on those Birks, I’d probably take a look at the Royales from Great, which look sleek enough to fit most outfits without making too much of a statement, and are down from $180 to $125. On the other end of the spectrum are Saucony’s Jazz and Golden Era Azura shoes, which will turn a few more heads than the Royales. The Jazz shoes are down from $80 to $40, and the Azura’s are down from $100 to $50. If you’d rather go for high tops, the Novesta Star Dribble Classics are down from $125 to $60.

Fair warning: people love a good deal, so stock seems to be going quickly and you may not be able to find your size.

