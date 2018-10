Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I’m not sure if I can think of a good use for a fog machine other than as a Halloween decoration or a prop for professional sports teams’ starting lineup introductions, but still, it might be worth checking out for $28 with promo code RXRK78RP.

Don’t forget the fog juice!