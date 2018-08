RC Cars 4WD Off Road 22mph Four Wheeler | $50 | Amazon | Promo code IB7IXPC8

I know drones are the RC vehicles de jour in 2018, but check out the video above of this RC car (the video above is actually a smaller 1:24 scale version, the deal is for the 1:16). It can go up to 22 mph, has four wheel independent suspension, and it recharges over USB. At $50 (with promo code IB7IXPC8), it looks fun as hell.