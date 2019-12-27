It's all consuming.
Kick Start Your Smart Home With a Nest Thermostat, Smart Speaker, and 2 Smart Plugs For $130

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Google Nest Learning Thermostat E + Nest Mini (Gen 2) + 2-Pack Deco Smart Plugs | $130 | eBay
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Setting up a smart home from scratch can take a lot more gear than you might expect. Fortunately, this bundle of gadgets can get you started for just $130. It comes with a Nest Learning Thermostat E, a pair of smart plugs that you can connect any non-smart device to, and a Nest Mini smart speaker to control them all. There will always be more to add to your smart home, but this should be enough to get your feet wet.

