Kick Start Your Smart Home With a Nest Thermostat, Smart Speaker, and 2 Smart Plugs For $130

Google Nest Learning Thermostat E + Nest Mini (Gen 2) + 2-Pack Deco Smart Plugs | $130 | eBay

Setting up a smart home from scratch can take a lot more gear than you might expect. Fortunately, this bundle of gadgets can get you started for just $130. It comes with a Nest Learning Thermostat E, a pair of smart plugs that you can connect any non-smart device to, and a Nest Mini smart speaker to control them all. There will always be more to add to your smart home, but this should be enough to get your feet wet.