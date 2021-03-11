Kick Some Butt With the Razer Raion, a PlayStation Fightpad, for $60

Razer Raion Fightpad Image : Amazon

For fighting game aficionados , a fightpad is a must. These peripherals trade in your standard controller design some something closer to an arcade experience. That usually means more face buttons for players to slam down on. If you’ve been thinking about making the jump to a fightpad, but are but off by how big they can be, this might be an option for you: the Razer Raion is down to $60 at Amazon. This PS4 and PS5 compatible controller mimics the design of a PlayStation controller, but morphs it into a fightpad. You’ve got six slightly larger face buttons with Razer mechanical switches. It trades in a joystick for an eight way D-pad, allowing for precise combo execution. It even has a “competition mode” that’ll let you disable buttons you don’t need. All in all, it’s a very modern spin on the fightpad concept, which is about what you’d expect from Razer who thrive on cool peripheral ideas like this.