Kick out Some Jams With Cheap but Capable Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds at 20% Off

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud | $20 | Amazon



The weather’s great outside, and you’re likely spending a lot of your time out in it. If you’re looking to enjoy your favorite tunes while getting from point A to point B, a pair of great true wireless earbuds could be the best answer.

Advertisement

The Skullcandy Dime earbuds are the manufacturer’s most recent addition, and they’re small but mighty. Normally $25, they’re on sale for the first time at 20% off at Amazon. And listen — they’re a cheap way to listen to Bo Burnham’s Inside for the millionth time on the go — not that I’ve been doing that, or anything.

They’re a great option for value-minded audiophiles, especially given the fact that they last up to 12 hours per charge, with a compact charging case to keep them juiced up for when you need them. They’re also IPX4 water-resistant so you can bring them along to the gym. They’re good for more than listening to music, of course — you can take calls and chat on the go with them as well.

You can choose from Chill Grey, Dark Blue/Green, and Light Grey/Blue at this price point, with a few additional hues that might still return in stock at a later date. The golden orange is looking mighty fresh, so hopefully it returns sooner than later.

Finding a pair of decent true wireless earbuds for just $20 is a rarity these days, though there are plenty of excellent budget options under $50. If you’re in the market for some versatile listening gear, it’s worth the price of admission to keep a pair on hand.