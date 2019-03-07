Graphic: Shep McAlliser

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

While they might not have the name recognition of Philips Hue bulbs, Anker’s Eufy smart bulbs are a great, affordable entry point into smart lighting, and you can stock up on bulbs for just $13 each today.



Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at today’s price (about $3-$6 less than usual) each, you can afford to put them all around your home.